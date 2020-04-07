COVID-19 Is Not An Equalizer: Early Data Shows African Americans Are Dying at Higher Rates Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Laneeka Barksdale, right, with her brother, Omari Barksdale. Omari said his 47-year-old sister was a fierce protector of her family. She died March 23, 2020, of COVID-19 complications. ( Barksdale Family via AP ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird Hosted by Lizzie O' Leary Produced by WGBH