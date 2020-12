Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a healthcare technician at the Chester County Government Services Center, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in West Chester, Pa.

( AP Photo/Matt Slocum )