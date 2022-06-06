Coosa High School Lawsuit Reveals Double Standards Around Race in Schools Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A "Black Lives Matter" sign is seen during protests on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police. ( Brynn Anderson / AP Photo ) Produced by Zachary Bynum and Ryan Andrew Wilde Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios