A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How AAPI Communities are Mobilizing, One Year After the Atlanta Shootings

Download

March 16, 2022

Woman holds a sign and attends a rally to support stop AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021.
( Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo )
Produced by Ethan Oberman, Deborah Goldstein and Shanta Covington
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios