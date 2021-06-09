Construction of Oil Pipeline in Minnesota Meets Resistance Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Protesters gather at an overlook along the Mississippi River in St. Paul, Minn., on 03/11/21 to call on President Biden to stop the tar sands Line 3 pipeline that Enbridge is currently constructing ( AP Photo/Jim Mone ) Produced by Patricia Yacob Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios