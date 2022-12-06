Congressman-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Representing Gen Z in Congress

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., speaks with reporters after newly-elected members of the House of Representatives attended an orientation program, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

( Mariam Zuhaib / AP Photo )