Conflicts Have Escalated in the African Nations of Nigeria and Ethiopia Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows Ethiopian military sitting on an armored personnel carrier next to a national flag. ( Ethiopian News Agency via AP ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird and Jose Olivares Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by WGBH