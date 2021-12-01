Comedian Lizz Winstead on Bringing a Satirical Lens to the Fight for Abortion Rights Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday. ( Andrew Harnik / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Meg Dalton Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios