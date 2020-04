Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, file photo, people clap from balconies in a show of appreciation to health care workers during a 14-hour "people's curfew" called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

( AP Photo )