China's Oppressive Treatment of Uyghur Muslims Hangs Over the Olympics

February 8, 2022

Student activists wear masks with the colors of the pro-independence East Turkistan flag during a rally to protest the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, outside the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta.
( Tatan Syuflana / AP Photo )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
