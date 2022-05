Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Celia Rose Gooding attends the premiere of the Paramount+ original series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" at AMC Lincoln Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York.

( Charles Sykes / AP Photo )