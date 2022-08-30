A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Celebrating the 20th Anniversary Edition of Freedom Dreams

Download

August 30, 2022

Book cover of "Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination"
( Beacon Press )
Produced by Shanta Covington
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios