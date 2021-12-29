A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

CDC Cuts Recommended Quarantine Time as US COVID Infections Reach an All-Time High

Download

December 29, 2021

Although no longer required outside, a sign advises visitors to wear masks at the Denver Zoo in Denver. Some states embraced the new CDC guidance, but others have not. (May 13, 2021)
( David Zalubowski, File / AP Photo )
Produced by Joseph Gedeon
Hosted by Alana Casanova-Burgess
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios