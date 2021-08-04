A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Catholic News Organization Outs Priest, Raising Concerns About Data Privacy

Download

August 4, 2021

The Slack app icon is displayed on an iPhone screen, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Long Beach, Calif.
( AP Photo/Ashley Landis )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios