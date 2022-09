Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

One hundred nine African refugees from Gambia, Mali, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Guinea,and Nigeria are rescued by the Italian navy from a rubber boat in the sea between Italyand Libya, October 2014.

( Lynsey Addario )