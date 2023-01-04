Capitalism, Violence, and Sports as Spectacle Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. ( Joshua A. Bickel / AP Photo ) Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde and Morgan Givens Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios