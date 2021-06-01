Calls to Repatriate Art Reignite As Countries Contend With Colonialist Legacies

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Undated photo put out by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, shows a illegally smuggled, artifact repatriated from the United Kingdom

( Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities / Associated Press )