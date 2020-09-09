A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

"The Price of Cheap Food": California Farmworkers Continue to Harvest Amid the Wildfires

Download

September 9, 2020

In this March 24, 2020, photo, farmworkers keep their distance from each other as they work at the Heringer Estates Family Vineyards and Winery in Clarksburg, Calif.
( AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli )
Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird and Jacklyn Martin
Hosted by Arun Venugopal
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios