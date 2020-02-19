California to Apologize to Japanese Americans for Internment Camps

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Les Ouchida holds a 1943 photo of himself, front row, center, and his siblings taken at the internment camp his family was moved to.

( AP Photo )