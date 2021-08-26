Broadway's Latest Season Centers Black Theater Artists Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Protesters march past the Winter Garden Theatre in Times Square in New York on April 22, 2021, during a rally of theater workers demanding more inclusion for minorities and the disabled. ( Mary Altaffer / AP Photo ) Produced by Ethan Oberman and Jay Cowit Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by PRX and WNYC