Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to supporters before leaving the presidential residence Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

( AP Photo )