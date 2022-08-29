A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Why The Boy Scouts Are Selling Off Land

Download

August 29, 2022

This Wednesday, May 21, 2014 file photo shows merit badges and a rainbow-colored neckerchief slider on a Boy Scout uniform outside the headquarters of Amazon in Seattle.
( Ted S. Warren, File / AP Photo )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios