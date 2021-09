Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu speaks with the media after casting her ballot in the Mayoral race on Election Day, at the Phineas Bates Elementary School in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

( Stew Milne / AP Photo )