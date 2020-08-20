The Critical Work of Black Women in the Democratic Party

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington.

( AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster )