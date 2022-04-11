A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Black Maternal Health Disparities and Solutions

Download

April 11, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a one-on-one discussion about maternal health with Olympian Allyson Felix in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
( Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo )
Produced by Meg Dalton, Shanta Covington and Deborah Goldstein
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios