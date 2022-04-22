The Work of Black Girl Environmentalist Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Eight-year-old Sapphire Tate holds a sign before a protest against a proposed backup power plant for a sewage treatment facility in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. ( (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) / AP Photo ) Produced by Michelle Liu and Ryan Andrew Wilde Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios