The Work of Black Girl Environmentalist

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Eight-year-old Sapphire Tate holds a sign before a protest against a proposed backup power plant for a sewage treatment facility in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

( (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) / AP Photo )