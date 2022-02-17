In a Bipartisan Move, Congress Targets Forced Arbitration Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson speaks to reporters following bi-partisan passage of the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, at the Capitol in Washington. ( J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images ) Produced by Meg Dalton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios