Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon, at the introduction of the new Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite personal devices, in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012.

( AP Photo )