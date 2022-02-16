A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Big Tech's Big AI Blind Spot

Download

February 16, 2022

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021.
( Tony Avelar / AP Photo )
Produced by Shanta Covington and Deborah Goldstein
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios