What a Biden Presidency Would Mean for LGBTQ+ Rights

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Supporters of LGBTQ equality fly Human Rights Campaign flags in front of the Supreme Court during oral arguments for Masterpiece Cakeshop case on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Washington.

( Kevin Wolf/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign / AP Images )