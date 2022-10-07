Biden Pardons Federal Offenses of Simple Marijuana Possession Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Marijuana buds are seen in a prescription bottle as they are sorted at Compassionate Care Foundation's grow house, in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. in 2019 ( JULIO CORTEZ/AP/SHUTTERSTOCK ) Produced by Callie Teitelbaum and Shanta Covington Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios