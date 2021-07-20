A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Biden Administration Transfers Its First Detainee from Guantánamo Bay

Download

July 20, 2021

In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base.
( AP )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios