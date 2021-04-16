Biden Administration Emphasizes Commitment to Israel at a Chaotic Moment in Israeli Politics Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give statements after their meeting, at the prime minister's office, in Jerusalem, Monday, April 12, 2021. ( AP ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC