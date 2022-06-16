The Biases Behind Predictive Algorithms for Child Welfare Tracking

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A Bronx mother was investigated by child welfare authorities in 2019 after her newborn tested positive for marijuana at birth. The city removed the newborn from her mother's care, until a family court

( Clarissa Sosin/WNYC )