The Battle of Blair Mountain 100 Years Later

This historical marker along W.Va. Route 17 in Blair, W.Va., is the only visible sign of the 1921 battle here between thousands of armed, unionizing coal miners and the thousands of law enforcement of ( Vicki Smith / AP Photo )