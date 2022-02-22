Assessing the Next Stage in the Ukraine Border Crisis Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. ( Evgeniy Maloletka / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington, Jacklyn Martin and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios