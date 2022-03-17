The Assault on Press Freedom in Russia Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Signs and pictures of those killed, including journalist Brent Renaud, are displayed on a fence during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside of the White House, Sunday, March 13, 2022 ( Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios