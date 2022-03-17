A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Assault on Press Freedom in Russia

Download

March 17, 2022

Signs and pictures of those killed, including journalist Brent Renaud, are displayed on a fence during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside of the White House, Sunday, March 13, 2022
( Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios