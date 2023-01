Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Janee' Kassanavoid, of the United States, competes during the women's hammer throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

( David J. Phillip / AP Photo )