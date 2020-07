Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A man is administered a COVID-19 test in his car at a drive-thru testing site in Phoenix's western neighborhood of Maryvale Saturday, June 27, 2020.

( AP Photo/Matt York )