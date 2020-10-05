Amid Trump's COVID Diagnosis, A Look Back at Presidential Health in the White House Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump steps down from Marine One as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. ( AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin ) Produced by Meg Dalton, Ethan Oberman and Asher Stockler Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios