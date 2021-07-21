A list of our sites
Amid State of Emergency in Tokyo, Majority of Japanese Voters Want to Postpone the Olympics

July 21, 2021

Tokyo's COVID-19 infections surged to a six-month high Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with the Olympic host city logging 1,832 new cases just two days before the Games open.
( AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko )
