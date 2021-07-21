Amid State of Emergency in Tokyo, Majority of Japanese Voters Want to Postpone the Olympics Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Tokyo's COVID-19 infections surged to a six-month high Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with the Olympic host city logging 1,832 new cases just two days before the Games open. ( AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by PRX and WGBH