The Amazon's Priest Shortage Reignites Debate over Celibacy in the Catholic Church Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Roman Catholic priest Michal Lajcha is challenging the Roman Catholic Church’s celibacy rules in a rare instance of dissent in the conservative religious stronghold in central and eastern Europe. ( AP Photo ) Produced by Meg Dalton Hosted by Arun Venugopal Produced by PRI and WGBH