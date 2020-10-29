Ahead of Election Day, Misinformation Rampant on Social Media Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Ever since Russian agents and other opportunists abused its platform in an attempt to manipulate the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has insisted, repeatedly, that it’s learned its lesson. ( AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios