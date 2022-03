Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

An Afghan girl reads in a classroom next to her teacher at Tajrobawai Girls High School, in Herat, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

( Petros Giannakouris / AP Photo )