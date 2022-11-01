Affirmative Action On Trial At The Supreme Court Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Harvard students join a rally with other activists as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a pair of cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions, Oct. 31 2022. ( AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo ) Produced by Mary Steffenhagen Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH and PRX