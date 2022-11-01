A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Affirmative Action On Trial At The Supreme Court

Download

November 1, 2022

Harvard students join a rally with other activists as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a pair of cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions, Oct. 31 2022.
( AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo )
Produced by Mary Steffenhagen
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX
Produced by GBH and PRX