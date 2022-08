Addressing Period Poverty in U.S. Schools

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Various menstrual products are seen, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Kennesaw, Ga. Georgia’s legislature is joining a nationwide effort to provide menstrual products for public school students in need.

( Mike Stewart / AP Photo )