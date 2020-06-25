Who Does the Acronym "BIPOC" Actually Serve? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Demonstrators raise their fists during a protest to demand the defunding of the Los Angeles school district police outside of the school board headquarters Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. ( AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez ) Produced by Dina Sayedahmed and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios