Thousands of Vets Are Experiencing Homelessness on Veterans Day

November 11, 2022

Army Veteran Lovia Primous, 67, speaks with some of his friends at the Ozanam Manor temporary housing for people 50 and up seeking permanent housing, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Phoenix.
( Ross D. Franklin / AP Photo )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios