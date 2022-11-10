Abortion Rights Was a Midterm Political Winner

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Rabbis and supporters from around the country gather for a rally, one day after the midterm elections, to show their support for protecting abortion rights Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Clayton, Mo.

( Jeff Roberson / The Takeaway )