Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In a Thursday, Feb. 25, 2010 photo, St. John Dixon wipes tears from his eyes during a conference at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala.

( AP Photo/Montgomery Advertiser, Alvin Benn )